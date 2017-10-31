ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for platinumfairy
Member since 2019
Lovely for pain!
ArousedEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for GreenBeastofSpokane
Member since 2018
Fuckin awesome strain especially for the heavy users. I was able to get a full night's rest after a smoke.
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Bigies
Member since 2017
it's a great strain taste beautiful and hit like a train if never tried it got to find it
Avatar for AlbundiStoney
Member since 2017
Yes. Please. This is what I imagine Gandalf and Bilbo smoking in the beginning of The Fellowship of the Ring! "The finest weed in the Southfarling" - Bilbo Baggins
EuphoricRelaxedTingly
User uploaded image of Punky LionUser uploaded image of Punky LionUser uploaded image of Punky LionUser uploaded image of Punky LionUser uploaded image of Punky LionUser uploaded image of Punky LionUser uploaded image of Punky Lion
Avatar for Stoodz
Member since 2016
Incredible Melbourne australia
Avatar for despejada
Member since 2014
This has the most amazing taste (vape) rolling over my tongue. I never want that to stop. It reminds me of the taste of the weed of my adolescence (fine, the mid 80s if you must know) and of happy. Unfortunately, the high isn't fun or anything really to speak of. It just makes me tired, but not...
Avatar for Stoodz
Member since 2016
Exceptional, lucky enough to get it down in Melbourne Australia. Absolutely covered in crystals -- by far the strongest strain I've smoked 10/10
