Indica

Punky Lion is a pure indica strain from Samsara Seeds that combines the strength of two other potent indicas, Chronic and Matanuska Tundra. Its dark buds have a sweet, earthy cocoa aroma, and when consumed, it induces heavily sedating effects expected from indica varieties. Punky Lion offers generously heavy yields following its 8 week flowering time indoors, or at the end of September for outdoor gardens.

Avatar for anthony1979
Member since 2013
Just got Punky lion real nice and relaxing orange all over
EuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for AlbundiStoney
Member since 2017
Yes. Please. This is what I imagine Gandalf and Bilbo smoking in the beginning of The Fellowship of the Ring! "The finest weed in the Southfarling" - Bilbo Baggins
EuphoricRelaxedTingly
Avatar for Jennablurr75
Member since 2015
One love. Truly from the royal Marley clan. 1 bowl pain free for 6 hours and the bowl lasted 4 hrs just average load no biggie tight pack. long lasting and doesn't take a lot of weed. How to rearrange top 10 now? Oh decisions. ...
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for GreenBeastofSpokane
Member since 2018
Fuckin awesome strain especially for the heavy users. I was able to get a full night's rest after a smoke.
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for platinumfairy
Member since 2019
Lovely for pain!
ArousedEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Lineage

Strain parent
Chronic
parent
Strain
