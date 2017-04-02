ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

Pure Afghan

Pure Afghan

The Pure Afghan is an exclusive landrace from the Mazar I Sharif region of Afghanistan. This is one of the only DNA Genetics strains that is bred outside of Holland and are from a fresh seed stock. A rare and rewarding high for the proud cannabis connoisseur.

 

 

 

Effects

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

117 reported effects from 44 people

    Reviews

    57

    Avatar for cococarlos
    Member since 2015
    If you are looking for your new favorite strain GET THIS. FOR REAL. YOU WILL BE MIND BLOWN. LITERALLY. You can't even describe the feeling it's so high and intense. & KEEP IN MIND; I am on pain killers DUE to RA. VERY HIGH tolerance. & this knocked me on my ass and I'm a stoner all day all night. ta...
    Reported
    feelings
    ArousedCreativeEuphoricRelaxedTingly
    Avatar for MzTrillz
    Member since 2016
    Bedrobinol 17% THC < 1% CBD This strain makes me forget this issues of daily life and allows me to breathe again literally. It makes me calm and relaxed while, focusing on daily tasks. It also helps with pain and stomach issues from fi·bro·my·al·gia
    Reported
    feelings
    CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
    Avatar for h1ghasg1raff3nuts
    Member since 2014
    As a first grow I killed this plant 3 times, still yielded an ounce. Tasty big earthy buds. Cashed my eyes, made me want to stuff my face and be productive. Everyone I've smoked up really enjoys the high.
    Reported
    feelings
    CreativeEnergeticFocusedHungryUplifted
    Avatar for macNcheesed
    Member since 2015
    Do not wake and bake with this! The only time you'll leave your bed is to go grab more munchies. Great for a lazy day or for a relaxing night. A very strong, heavy high. Great body high for pain. Brings a warm happy calm with it. Sticky, green bud with pale orange hairs. Smells of sour ...
    Reported
    feelings
    HappyHungryRelaxedTinglyUplifted
    Avatar for grenada
    Member since 2010
    Superb bud. The high doesn't end for a while, its an all day high.
    Reported
    feelings
    EuphoricSleepy
    Lineage

    Strain parent
    Afghani
    parent
    Strain
    Pure Afghan
    Strain child
    Purple People Eater
    child

    Photos

