  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Purple People Eater
Indica

Purple People Eater

Purple People Eater

Purple People Eater is the lanky indica-dominant cross of (Lapis Mnt. Indica x GDP) x (Afghan x Purple Urkle) that has been known to produce green and purple buds that smell pungent and earthy. These multifaceted buds are herbaceous with a flavor of sweet grape. Enjoy this strong sedative at the end of the day to soothe physical discomfort and restlessness.

Avatar for curtbon
Member since 2016
much love good shit💨💨💨💨
feelings
Uplifted
Avatar for nwcanna
Member since 2018
I you love purple strains you will definitely love Purple people eater.
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for iesaamaurree
Member since 2016
Tastes very much like grape. Smoked this while I had a cold(sore throat/cough/congestion) and it didn't irritate my symptoms as much as others did before. Long high as well
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Rednaz53
Member since 2016
Great flavor, and great smoke!
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for toysoja420
Member since 2018
one of my favs from soja - netics, super fruity berry taste, very pretty and frosty
feelings
FocusedRelaxed
Lineage

First strain parent
Pure Afghan
parent
Second strain parent
Purple Urkle
parent
Strain
Purple People Eater

