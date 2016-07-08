Purple People Eater is the lanky indica-dominant cross of (Lapis Mnt. Indica x GDP) x (Afghan x Purple Urkle) that has been known to produce green and purple buds that smell pungent and earthy. These multifaceted buds are herbaceous with a flavor of sweet grape. Enjoy this strong sedative at the end of the day to soothe physical discomfort and restlessness.
Purple People Eater
Show all
write a review
Member since 2016
Member since 2018
Member since 2016
Member since 2016
Member since 2018
Purple People Eater