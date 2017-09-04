ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Pure Love is a hunger-inducing indica-dominant cross of LA Confidential and X18 Pure Pakistani. This sensual cross offers smooth grassy aromas with sharp astringent notes and a 2:1 CBD/THC ratio that is ideal for consumers looking to stimulate appetite, relax, and unwind. Pure Love’s buds are dense with green tones and bright orange pistils caked in sugary trichomes. Growers can expect a flowering period of 8 to 9 weeks and an average yield. 

I'm writing this review as a fibromyalgia patient. I tried Pure Love because White Harmony was out of stock (it's my go to). I prefer mixing the high CBD strains with either a sativa or indica in order to decrease the psychoactive effects as I have a professional job. I've tried Pure Love by itself ...
FocusedHappyRelaxedSleepy
This pure love smells so good that it almost smells like a ripe mango. Pain goes away immediately. Nice head high.body feels good.
FocusedRelaxed
I've consumed, and I am now growing it. The buds smell so good, so sweet, almost like a great strawberry mango smoothie. It has been a slower grow, and takes patience, but the great effects along with the smell make it well worth the wait. The effects are relaxing, and help a lot with sleep, and...
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
After a year of experimenting with different strains for pain after having multiple spine surgeries, this may be the best strain I have ever used. My pain was nonexistent, my muscles were relaxed (but not jelly), and my mind was still sharp. I felt like my old self for the first time in a decade. I ...
EnergeticFocusedHungry
This is probably the only strain I will give 5 stars ever. I have Rheumatoid Arthritis. This strain for me, helps joint pain, nausea, anxiety, gastro pain, and brain fog all in one. It's hard to obtain strain sometimes. The pain relief is so good you expect to get extremely high, but you don't. ...
CreativeEnergeticHappyRelaxedUplifted
Lineage

LA Confidential
