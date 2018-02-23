Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
When I’m bought this strain My bud tender called it purple cookies.
One of the best strains I’ve smoked, It tastes amazing, like grape and is smooth every hit. The head high is not over powering, but the body high is extreme. Not couch-lock extreme, but definitely super tingly.
I smoke everyday.
🔮🦁🍪 Purple animal cookies🔮🦁🍪 this hybrid is an amazing strain with an amazing look and taste. The buds are lime green with Hues of purple all through them and tons of trichomes. The Terps are absolutely insane and opening the jars like a punch in the face👊! Absolutely amazing flower could not...