Avatar for BarnesBlazing
Member since 2019
Excellent mild taste, intensely relaxing. I would recommend that PAC be consumed with a highly comfortable couch within sitting distance xx
EuphoricRelaxedTinglyUplifted
Avatar for tinabanana
Member since 2016
Beautiful color, but too sedative for me, eventhough it intensifies my thought process.
Talkative
Avatar for Ck380
Member since 2019
Nice just fired up!!! I’m lit
Avatar for JChopped
Member since 2019
The color alone was beautiful, I tried this strain with a organic raw and pure flower. Very nice taste and a nice relaxed feeling.
HappyRelaxed
Avatar for Corianntaylor
Member since 2019
One of my favorites only reason why it’s not 5 is it gave me the munchies.
Avatar for Ian420311
Member since 2018
Super potent when you keep hitting it the stronger it gets I'll post a photo. #FreeRick
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Lram69
Member since 2018
When I’m bought this strain My bud tender called it purple cookies. One of the best strains I’ve smoked, It tastes amazing, like grape and is smooth every hit. The head high is not over powering, but the body high is extreme. Not couch-lock extreme, but definitely super tingly. I smoke everyday.
RelaxedSleepyTinglyUplifted
Avatar for BowlsOPlenty
Member since 2018
🔮🦁🍪 Purple animal cookies🔮🦁🍪 this hybrid is an amazing strain with an amazing look and taste. The buds are lime green with Hues of purple all through them and tons of trichomes. The Terps are absolutely insane and opening the jars like a punch in the face👊! Absolutely amazing flower could not...
ArousedCreativeEuphoricFocusedGiggly