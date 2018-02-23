ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Purple Animal Cookies by CannaVenture Seeds is an indica-dominant cross with beautiful coloration and potent effects. The strain was bred by crossing Animal Cookies with LVPK, and is generally a Cookie-dominant cross of these genetics. This leads to a sweet, earthy aroma and happy, relaxing effects that intensify with continued consumption. It has an average flowering time of 9 to 10 weeks, and offers a fair yield to attentive growers. Purple Animal Cookies’ happy, sedating buzz makes it an ideal fit for the end of the workday.  

Avatar for jebrey
Member since 2017
This strain is a very beautiful pungent flower smelling almost of sour grapes with fuely flowery undertones, when i first tried this strain i was pleasently surprised by how it instantly felt like it hit me right in the head then slowly crept into a pain dulling body stone. i smoked this strain thr...
EuphoricRelaxedTingly
Avatar for Lram69
Member since 2018
When I’m bought this strain My bud tender called it purple cookies. One of the best strains I’ve smoked, It tastes amazing, like grape and is smooth every hit. The head high is not over powering, but the body high is extreme. Not couch-lock extreme, but definitely super tingly. I smoke everyday....
RelaxedSleepyTinglyUplifted
Avatar for Sourclouds007
Member since 2014
One of the best strains I’ve ever smoked. Definitely in my top 5 favorite. Taste: 9, Aroma: 9, Potentcy: 9, Effects: 10. Keeps me in a relaxed, dreamlike state, I love it.....
EuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Hondo3
Member since 2017
It was a stellar stone feeling. It lasts and it makes you really hungry. Quite colorful as well as smelly, if cured with some moisture intact. It tastes like lavender sweets. Wonderful strain.
ArousedCreativeEuphoricHappy
Avatar for Neckro81
Member since 2016
Sheesh.. love the head high... love the transition to the body! Did not have me sleepy but kept me in such an enjoyable state.. a must in my opinion!
FocusedRelaxedUplifted
Lineage

First strain parent
LVPK
parent
Second strain parent
Animal Cookies
parent
Strain
Purple Animal Cookies