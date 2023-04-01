Purple Barney reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Purple Barney.
Purple Barney strain effects
Purple Barney strain helps with
- 28% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 14% of people say it helps with Depression
- 14% of people say it helps with Headaches
h........k
April 1, 2023
Aroused
Energetic
Euphoric
pretty good i’d recommend this strain if you like concord grape (the grape that artificial grape was made to replicate) so if you like artificial grape and or skunky strains, give it a shot!
y........7
December 5, 2022
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
Amazing is the only word to define this strain as! I picked up 3 grams of purple Barney concentrate and was left walking like a zombie and having a full body high which I could feel from my toes to my stomach, the tingling sensation was like that of a sleeping limb. The only downside is if you’re around people who you don’t want to know that you’re high it’s best to tone down, after the concentrate I picked up a d8 cart for my battery which is legal in all states of this strain and my eyes were nearly bleeding after 2 hits. This strain is my new favorite!
_........3
September 1, 2023
Giggly
Relaxed
this is my first time smoking this today and i must admit this strain was definitely added to my favorites. you definitely get the tingly feelings it’s talking about. and the taste is a 10/10
R........d
October 23, 2024
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
Hard hitting painkiller strain without the anxiety that most strains give. Hard to find but well worth the grow.
w........8
January 24, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Super euphoric and buzzy strain, had it in a cart and it was great! The taste of something like diesel grape was nice!!
d........8
November 21, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Tingly
I love a good Indica and this is it! Relatively inexpensive strain that hits all the marks for me.. you can feel it instantly.
m........7
February 29, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
Talkative
Got an insane deal on a whole ounce of this stuff and overall I’d give it a 7.5 out of 10. Dominant feelings for me included euphoria, relaxation, and sleepiness. Smelled and tasted very earthy and woody. I would definitely try it again, but it is not my go to Indica.