Purple Barney
aka Barney Purple
IndicaTHC 20%CBD 0%
Purple Barney
Pby
Indica
Euphoric
Energetic
Giggly
Plum
Grape
Diesel
Myrcene
Caryophyllene
Limonene
Purple Barney effects are mostly calming.
Purple Barney potency is higher THC than average.
Purple Barney, also called Barney Purple, is an indica weed strain that is a phenotype of the popular Purple Urkle. Purple Barney is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for both experienced consumers and beginners. The dominant terpene of Purple Barney is myrcene. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Purple Barney, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Purple BarneyOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Purple Barney strain effects
Purple Barney strain helps with
- 28% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 14% of people say it helps with Depression
- 14% of people say it helps with Headaches
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Purple Barney products near you
Similar to Purple Barney near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Purple Barney strain reviews(7)
Read all reviews
w........8
January 24, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Super euphoric and buzzy strain, had it in a cart and it was great! The taste of something like diesel grape was nice!!
y........7
December 5, 2022
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
Amazing is the only word to define this strain as! I picked up 3 grams of purple Barney concentrate and was left walking like a zombie and having a full body high which I could feel from my toes to my stomach, the tingling sensation was like that of a sleeping limb. The only downside is if you’re around people who you don’t want to know that you’re high it’s best to tone down, after the concentrate I picked up a d8 cart for my battery which is legal in all states of this strain and my eyes were nearly bleeding after 2 hits. This strain is my new favorite!
d........8
November 21, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Tingly
Uplifted
I love a good Indica and this is it! Relatively inexpensive strain that hits all the marks for me.. you can feel it instantly.