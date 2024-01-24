Amazing is the only word to define this strain as! I picked up 3 grams of purple Barney concentrate and was left walking like a zombie and having a full body high which I could feel from my toes to my stomach, the tingling sensation was like that of a sleeping limb. The only downside is if you’re around people who you don’t want to know that you’re high it’s best to tone down, after the concentrate I picked up a d8 cart for my battery which is legal in all states of this strain and my eyes were nearly bleeding after 2 hits. This strain is my new favorite!