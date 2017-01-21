ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

Purple Candy

Purple Candy

Purple Candy is one of those indica-dominant crosses that’s good all around, especially for those who need strong relaxing medication. This British Columbian strain is commonly thought to be a cross of BC Sweet Tooth and Mendocino Purps, and its large flowers with rich purple coloring and amber hairs support the purple genetics. Purple Candy’s frosty buds will leave your hands sticky, much like normal candy, but instead of a sugar rush it will provide some happy sativa effects. The sensation will settle into a full body buzz that may leave you lazy and ready for bed. Sugary-sweet in scent and taste, Purple Candy will have you thinking of your favorite grape-flavored treat.

Effects

1328 reported effects from 181 people
Relaxed 80%
Happy 56%
Sleepy 54%
Euphoric 48%
Uplifted 28%
Dry mouth 28%
Dry eyes 18%
Headache 6%
Dizzy 4%
Paranoid 3%

Reviews

258

Avatar for bayareabud420
Member since 2011
The Candy Purple I am sampling at the moment is very good. The buds are beautiful, bright green mixed with deep purple viens and patches. The tips of the buds seem to be the most purple area, generally being completely purple. However, other nugs are bright green and have no purple at all. Each ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricHappy
Avatar for petethekoala
Member since 2015
First of all I have to mention that I rarely had in my life such well cured weed so the producer must be extremely skilled because his rendition is awesome, very snowy crystals on the buds that taste marvelous. It's smell pine and slight berries. It's taste is typical to many good kushes from the we...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for PhantomSpaceman
Member since 2016
Sweet, and relaxing. I haven't used cannabis in four years due to having anxiety attacks whenever I got high. I've recently decided to give it another go because I'm having a lot of difficulty treating insomnia, anxiety and depression in myself. I picked up Purple Candy as a way to counter insomnia...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Tonez
Member since 2012
First tried this strain kicking it one night at a friends house, One bowl got me buzzed second got me giggling for 2hrs. Nonstop every time my friends would say something, Had a happy euphoric feeling and good company, Good times i definitely recommend.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
GigglyHappySleepyTalkative
Avatar for rsjrpn
Member since 2015
Just picked up from My friends at Releaf in Langley and I'm stoked! Buds are dense, sticky and glazed with crystal. I just love the sweet fruity stuff so this was right in my wheelhouse. Pretty to look at, incredible smell and tastes even better. Only $140/oz! Score! Definitely a daytime fave for me...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Photos

