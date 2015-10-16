Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
In concentrate form this is a really spacey strain. I feel forgetful and paranoid. It does seem to help slightly with pain. Not a good nighttime strain for me, better used in the day but still, don't expect to be productive.
This is one of my favorite strains. It’s gives such a pleasant high characterized by true relaxation, lots of giggles, definitely uplifts my mood, and significantly enhances my creativity whenever I use it. And it tastes delicious; a heavy berry flavor. Highly recommend!
I took today off work and am vaping Purple Champagne by Buddies, which tested at 93.8% THC, much like Disco Funk did. Needless to say, with such a high percent of THC my head is all a-buzz!
The name says it all for smell and taste and I feel some pressure in my head that many sativas are known for...