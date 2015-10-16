ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Purple Champagne reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Purple Champagne.

Avatar for skaffnea
Member since 2019
So strong and sweeeet! Makes me order a pizza and dance until it arrives
Avatar for Jewelsrose420
Member since 2019
One of my faves
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricGiggly
Avatar for Defro81
Member since 2012
In concentrate form this is a really spacey strain. I feel forgetful and paranoid. It does seem to help slightly with pain. Not a good nighttime strain for me, better used in the day but still, don't expect to be productive.
HungryTingly
Avatar for Athibodeaux
Member since 2018
This is one of my favorite strains. It’s gives such a pleasant high characterized by true relaxation, lots of giggles, definitely uplifts my mood, and significantly enhances my creativity whenever I use it. And it tastes delicious; a heavy berry flavor. Highly recommend!
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for ShelbyTwist
Member since 2018
Got me straight-up grinning for no reason, and has that beautiful Grandaddy Purp flavor element. LOVE.
EuphoricGigglyHappyTinglyUplifted
Avatar for Introvertedsmkr83
Member since 2015
I bought this strain in a Select cartridge 1/2 gram. It was okay. Not as euphoric I was hoping. Do not suggest for day smoking. Definitely is tingly.
RelaxedTinglyUplifted
Avatar for HerbeHeureuse
Member since 2016
I took today off work and am vaping Purple Champagne by Buddies, which tested at 93.8% THC, much like Disco Funk did.  Needless to say, with such a high percent of THC my head is all a-buzz! The name says it all for smell and taste and I feel some pressure in my head that many sativas are known for...
CreativeEuphoricTingly