o........u
July 27, 2016
Euphoric
Relaxed
Tingly
Very euphoric head high. Mildly trippy, floating on a cloud type of feeling. Relaxing but doesn't make you "sleepy" ..Oh no wait, the sleepiness is kicking in. Smells and tastes phenomenal. Would be good for watching TV, seeing a horror film, staring at a polka dot sweater...
V........0
May 13, 2016
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
This strain is by far 1 of my favorites. I love everything about it. The potency, look, smell, taste. Did I mention this strain took 1st place indica at the Hightimes Cannabis Cup. From the dispensary @ SouthCoast CareGivers, #1 in Massachusetts. They ARE THE BEST!!! So grab some Purple Chem for a weekend of rest & relaxation. ♡♡♡&Peace....
i........y
June 25, 2015
Aroused
Creative
Hungry
Been smoking on this for months . Super body high. Super couch lock. Chem and kush flavor. Just fire.
l........d
May 20, 2015
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
This one's a creeper. Relaxed and euphoric, a nice way to wind down a few hours before bed. Good for creative activities as well as enjoying comics, movies, music etc. Typical high starts out fun and has a smooth transition to relaxation with little side effects even for those (me) who are sensitive to paranoia prone strains.
F........0
January 20, 2015
Energetic
Happy
Relaxed
Tingly
can't tell you how much I've enjoyed this strain. Very relaxing, great body high and just enough head high to keep you spacey. I've been sick for a couple weeks and this shit has made me almost forget I was after. Helped my achy neck and back as well as nausea
J........C
October 14, 2016
Euphoric
Relaxed
Talkative
Uplifted
Wow!!! This was the best strain I've had the opportunity to smoke in years. I haven't had such a strong indica in a long time and this strain almost had analgesic properties to it. It smells like grape juicy zebra stripe gum flavor and heaven. Admirable strain 9.8/10
2........s
February 15, 2019
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
After kicking it with a sativa-dominant strain for a while, Purple Chemdawg was just what I needed. This strain is something else completely. The color of the buds are complex and deep. Hues of purple and blue crawl through bushes of rich sage. Trichomes line the buds like barbed wire; thick, dangerous, and designed to fuck you up. Smell is of fresh earth, a hint of pine. It's like a dew-laden, summer morning stroll through the woods. Invigorating and refreshing. Taste is sweet, with not much flavor coming through. The high...is extremely pleasant. Upon smoking a "taster hit" of this, I felt a really infectious smile creeping in after less than a minute. My face lit up and I started chuckling for no reason. My mood soared at complete random, and everything took on a more beautiful quality. About 3 minutes in and my eyes start to droop. My body feels chill, as does my mind. I liken it to "nature's Xanax". I noticed that throughout my high, I can just vibe with whatever. There's no stoner anxiety, no pit of despair in my stomach. Just a happy, lowriding vibe that keeps your mood up while keeping your nerves down. HIGHly recommended.
B........x
October 25, 2017
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
What an awesome indica! Vaped through a stash of this and couldn’t get enough. The purple flavor tones are deep and delicious followed by a smooth chem aftertone. This strain will definitely take you into relaxation mode. I would not recommend this strain for daytime use unless you plan on binge watching all day, late afternoon to evening and you can ride this sweet high into bed. I really didn’t expect this strain to be so great, if you find some that smells delicious, don’t pass it up. My True Rating: 4.65 -BPop6