After kicking it with a sativa-dominant strain for a while, Purple Chemdawg was just what I needed. This strain is something else completely. The color of the buds are complex and deep. Hues of purple and blue crawl through bushes of rich sage. Trichomes line the buds like barbed wire; thick, dangerous, and designed to fuck you up. Smell is of fresh earth, a hint of pine. It's like a dew-laden, summer morning stroll through the woods. Invigorating and refreshing. Taste is sweet, with not much flavor coming through. The high...is extremely pleasant. Upon smoking a "taster hit" of this, I felt a really infectious smile creeping in after less than a minute. My face lit up and I started chuckling for no reason. My mood soared at complete random, and everything took on a more beautiful quality. About 3 minutes in and my eyes start to droop. My body feels chill, as does my mind. I liken it to "nature's Xanax". I noticed that throughout my high, I can just vibe with whatever. There's no stoner anxiety, no pit of despair in my stomach. Just a happy, lowriding vibe that keeps your mood up while keeping your nerves down. HIGHly recommended.