This strain is by far 1 of my favorites. I love everything about it. The potency, look, smell, taste. Did I mention this strain took 1st place indica at the Hightimes Cannabis Cup. From the dispensary @ SouthCoast CareGivers, #1 in Massachusetts. They ARE THE BEST!!! So grab some Purple Chem for a weekend of rest & relaxation. ♡♡♡&Peace....