Purple Chemdawg
aka Purple Chem, Purple Chemdog, P Dawg
Purple Chemdawg is a potent 75/25 indica-dominant cross between Chemdawg and Granddaddy Purple that delivers powerfully relaxing effects alongside a sweet grape aroma. Though Purple Chemdawg weighs heavy on the body, it leaves your mind free to wander creative, introspective realms. Another rendition by the Cali Connection, dubbed “Purple Chem,” pulls from the genetic line of Chemdawg 91 and Pre-98 Bubba Kush who pass on a similar balance of effects, but with a biting diesel aroma. Patients medicating with Purple Chemdawg have generally found relief for chronic pain while others enjoy its ability to soothe stress and anxiety.
Purple Chemdawg strain effects
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Purple Chemdawg strain reviews205
