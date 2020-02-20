We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Reviews
1
shaggiibeats
Member since 2018
This strain will have you loaded like an extendo clip and feeling super relaxed, albeit very slightly anxious (if you are already prone to anxiety). Very good for social situations as well. Definitely an indica-dominant hybrid. All in all, pretty good high.