ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Purple Cookies
  4. Reviews

Purple Cookies reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Purple Cookies.

Reviews

1

Avatar for shaggiibeats
Member since 2018
This strain will have you loaded like an extendo clip and feeling super relaxed, albeit very slightly anxious (if you are already prone to anxiety). Very good for social situations as well. Definitely an indica-dominant hybrid. All in all, pretty good high.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedTalkative
write a review