There are numerous strains that go by the name Purple Cookies. Most of them cross GSC with a classic Purp strain, but the best-known version crosses Cookies and Granddaddy Purple. It has a creamy cookie flavor in addition to a sweet grape influence from GDP, making this a mouth-watering strain. Consumers can expect a level-headed, sedative experience that will calm your mind and body.
