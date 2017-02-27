ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Purple Crack reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Purple Crack.

Effects

63 people reported 441 effects
Happy 66%
Relaxed 60%
Uplifted 47%
Euphoric 46%
Focused 38%
Stress 30%
Depression 20%
Pain 19%
Anxiety 14%
Insomnia 11%
Dry mouth 23%
Dry eyes 7%
Dizzy 4%
Headache 4%
Paranoid 4%

Reviews

88

Avatar for JayIsJefe
Member since 2020
Should be called Barnie OG for how purple this strain is. Extremely potent purp and super sticky. Love this strain a lot!
CreativeHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Narcolepticclepto
Member since 2020
The strain had very mild effects for me. I’ve heard a lot of good things about it but personally I wasn’t super impressed, other strains of purple as well as its counterpart:Green Crack were slightly more compatible with me. I suffer from narcolepsy and the medicine I have to take is very intense on...
ArousedHungryTinglyUplifted
Avatar for ckoucouthakis1369
Member since 2017
I have a Purple Crack which is Mendo Purps crossed with Green Crack and it reminds me EXACTLY BOTH IN LOOK, TASTE, SMELL, &amp; HIGH of Gamechanger. They both feel like a PERFECT 50/50 hybrid, they also both have VERY colorful buds without ever even having to expose them to cooler weather so that go...
ArousedCreativeEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for WeedMan8435
Member since 2019
This strain is awesome! Got me high and I was giggly. I was aroused and masturbated. I would def be smoking again! Would recommend to anyone looking to have a great night!
ArousedGigglyHappyRelaxedSleepy
Photos

User uploaded image of Purple Crack
User uploaded image of Purple Crack
User uploaded image of Purple Crack
User uploaded image of Purple Crack
User uploaded image of Purple Crack
User uploaded image of Purple Crack
User uploaded image of Purple Crack
Avatar for rileyxmd
Member since 2019
Smoked a quarter it was decent,had a very potent smell, and the flavour was intense
FocusedHappyHungry
Avatar for blizardninja666999
Member since 2017
I live the strain it great if you want to be out side and active it’s a awesome strain for adhd
ArousedCreativeEnergeticFocusedHappy
Avatar for 1BeeDub
Member since 2016
great for night
HappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for St0nedTr00per
Member since 2019
Great! Super fruity and sweet. Great daytime strain.
