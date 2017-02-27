ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
4.2 89 reviews

Purple Crack

aka Purple Green Crack

Purple Crack

There are at least two variations of the strain Purple Crack. One, bred by Cali Connection, claims to be Green Crack genetics crossed with a Blackwater male. The other is bred by the Qola Family using Juicy Fruit in combination with Green Crack. Despite the mix in genetics, both express themselves as sativa-dominant hybrids that deliver a smooth burst of energy with an elevated mood. Purple Crack is a delightful way to stimulate creativity with effects that are presented with a mix of flavors ranging from floral earthy notes of pine to fresh citrus fruit.

63 people reported 441 effects
Happy 66%
Relaxed 60%
Uplifted 47%
Euphoric 46%
Focused 38%
Stress 30%
Depression 20%
Pain 19%
Anxiety 14%
Insomnia 11%
Dry mouth 23%
Dry eyes 7%
Dizzy 4%
Headache 4%
Paranoid 4%

Avatar for 420triptanklover
Member since 2015
Great strand for me in pain management and ADHD control
CreativeFocusedHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for Shmoogalooga
Member since 2012
I picked this up at Altitude Organic Medicine in Colorado Springs. The aroma is earthy, becoming pleasently sweet and floral when ground up. Impressively smooth on the intake and friendly on the bronchials. One can easily take gnarly bong rips like a champ with this strain. I have to say this is so...
EnergeticFocusedUplifted
Avatar for jasminaaxo
Member since 2015
This high felt so different from all the other highs I've experienced. It tastes great and it made me beyond relaxed I felt like I was on a cloud. I normally have a really high tolerance with weed but this strain got me high as fuck on the first hit; Highly recommended!
HungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for sativacyborg66
Member since 2015
Very euphoric and bouncy. Makes me very talkative. Completely destroys anxiety and depression. Medium green buds with purple spots covered in crystal. The taste is a sweet, grape or fig like berry taste. Thick and easy smoke. Definitely a new favorite of mine. On a side note, from what I've noticed ...
ArousedEnergeticEuphoricHappyTalkative
Avatar for chiefking420g
Member since 2014
Yeah was dope its a rare one👌 I rarely have smoked them😧🔥🌴💨
CreativeEnergeticGigglyHappyHungry
Lineage

First strain parent
Blackwater
parent
Second strain parent
Green Crack
parent
Strain
Purple Crack

