There are at least two variations of the strain Purple Crack. One, bred by Cali Connection, claims to be Green Crack genetics crossed with a Blackwater male. The other is bred by the Qola Family using Juicy Fruit in combination with Green Crack. Despite the mix in genetics, both express themselves as sativa-dominant hybrids that deliver a smooth burst of energy with an elevated mood. Purple Crack is a delightful way to stimulate creativity with effects that are presented with a mix of flavors ranging from floral earthy notes of pine to fresh citrus fruit.
