Purple Cream has been a favorite of anxiety sufferers for over a decade. Great for nighttime use, this indica is mellow and calming. Purple Cream produces a moderate body-heavy sensation, relaxing your muscles and easing stress. The effects of this strain are quite sedative and can last around two hours. Like other purples, Purple Cream’s aroma is sweet, floral, and earthy.
Effects
Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
- Feelings