Daily smoker. usually toke lightly in the morning and heavy at night... Recently I had a day in which I was too busy to toke in the morning, and once I smoked just a tiny joint of this stuff I was gone. Felt like I was 17 again... I’m finding that some of the newer strains being made have this abili...
Also got mine from La Mota in Beaverton. Smells subtly earthy and sweet, had a nice lung crush after a big bong rip, which has been lacking in other top shelf strains lately. Crazy taste! Closest thing I can compare it to is campfire, yet it was still smooth. Good shit.
Liked the name so decided to try it out. This was a very aggressive growing plant and honestly, it does not taste remotely like the name! Nice relaxing high but doesn't seem particularly high in THC......could be I need to switch it up some.
Got some Purple Dog Shit grown by GreenTek Gardens at La Mota in Beaverton and HOLLLLY HELL this is my new favorite strain. excellent combo of mind and body. extremely euphoric and relaxing. Great flavor despite the funky aromas. Clean and smooth. Very Impressed!!!