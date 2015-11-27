ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Purple Dog Shit
  4. Reviews

Purple Dog Shit reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Purple Dog Shit.

Reviews

20

Avatar for isthisiz
Member since 2019
3.5/4. Not the best tasting but relaxing and gets you in the mood...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for DJ_TIGGZ
Member since 2019
Flower was good! Taste was particularly good. Felt very calm after smoking.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for rabbiwithoutacause
Member since 2017
It’s a go to for me, really its an all around great strain for any level of smoker. It’s good for vaping and it’s not a heavy hitter in any way.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for hammerhead12
Member since 2016
Daily smoker. usually toke lightly in the morning and heavy at night... Recently I had a day in which I was too busy to toke in the morning, and once I smoked just a tiny joint of this stuff I was gone. Felt like I was 17 again... I’m finding that some of the newer strains being made have this abili...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyUplifted
write a review

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Purple Dog ShitUser uploaded image of Purple Dog ShitUser uploaded image of Purple Dog ShitUser uploaded image of Purple Dog ShitUser uploaded image of Purple Dog ShitUser uploaded image of Purple Dog ShitUser uploaded image of Purple Dog Shit
more
photos
Avatar for joekickazz
Member since 2017
I just got some from a local Nor Cali organic grower and I'm very impressed. It has the classic purple flavor that is so sought after by outdoor growers. One of best outdoor strains I've seen in 2017.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for hbmoon
Member since 2015
Also got mine from La Mota in Beaverton. Smells subtly earthy and sweet, had a nice lung crush after a big bong rip, which has been lacking in other top shelf strains lately. Crazy taste! Closest thing I can compare it to is campfire, yet it was still smooth. Good shit.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for granny420
Member since 2017
Liked the name so decided to try it out. This was a very aggressive growing plant and honestly, it does not taste remotely like the name! Nice relaxing high but doesn't seem particularly high in THC......could be I need to switch it up some.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHungryRelaxed
Avatar for jjmarkus21
Member since 2017
Got some Purple Dog Shit grown by GreenTek Gardens at La Mota in Beaverton and HOLLLLY HELL this is my new favorite strain. excellent combo of mind and body. extremely euphoric and relaxing. Great flavor despite the funky aromas. Clean and smooth. Very Impressed!!!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxed