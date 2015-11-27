ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
With a name like Purple Dog Shit, this hybrid strain sure knows how to garner attention. Its parent strain Dog Shit was named for its funky smell that some compare to dog turds, but this stain is more often described as earthy with a sweet touch of grape. Though its genetics aren’t certain, popular conjecture names Purple Urkle or another similar Purple strain as the second parent. Some Purple Dog Shit phenotypes exhibit a high level of CBD, a non-psychoactive cannabinoid known for its ability to treat pain, inflammation, and anxiety. Tranquilizing body effects ease you into deep relaxation and a good night's sleep.

Reviews

20

Avatar for Stonefield
Member since 2016
Great strain! Very rare to find. Great stuff to smoke before having sex or feeling happy.
Happy
Avatar for DJ_TIGGZ
Member since 2019
Flower was good! Taste was particularly good. Felt very calm after smoking.
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for 503bomb
Member since 2015
picked this strain up from the new Deanz Greenz in my neighborhood . lovely nuggets with a pungent but sweet undertones of fruit and a phenomenal taste of grape. love this strain.
CreativeEnergeticRelaxed
Avatar for jjmarkus21
Member since 2017
Got some Purple Dog Shit grown by GreenTek Gardens at La Mota in Beaverton and HOLLLLY HELL this is my new favorite strain. excellent combo of mind and body. extremely euphoric and relaxing. Great flavor despite the funky aromas. Clean and smooth. Very Impressed!!!
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for hammerhead12
Member since 2016
Daily smoker. usually toke lightly in the morning and heavy at night... Recently I had a day in which I was too busy to toke in the morning, and once I smoked just a tiny joint of this stuff I was gone. Felt like I was 17 again... I’m finding that some of the newer strains being made have this abili...
CreativeEuphoricHappyUplifted
Lineage

First strain parent
Dog Shit
parent
Second strain parent
Purple Urkle
parent
Strain
Purple Dog Shit

