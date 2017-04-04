ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Thought to have originated in California, Blue Dragon is a cross of two classic strains, the indica-dominant Blueberry and sativa-dominant Sour Diesel. The flowers of this strain often turn dark purple and are covered in bright orange pistils and white trichomes. Blue Dragon is usually potent, giving consumers an intensely euphoric feeling and heavy body buzz. Its aroma and flavor are what you might expect given its lineage: equal parts sour fuel and sweet berry.

1338 reported effects from 157 people
Happy 66%
Euphoric 59%
Uplifted 57%
Relaxed 54%
Creative 38%
Dry mouth 36%
Dry eyes 20%
Paranoid 8%
Dizzy 7%
Headache 5%

Avatar for Anonymous
Member since 2010
This is some of the best bud I've smoked in a long while. I knew after looking at the dense and gorgeous looking nugs that this was grade-A devil's lettuce, but was definitely not expecting it to bring me into rapture. The symptoms creep one by one: uplifted, euphoric, giggly respectively. I smoke w...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyUplifted
Avatar for ChefBoyarGabe
Member since 2017
Blue Dragon is definitely one of my favorite strains out there. If you are anything like me and have a high tolerance, this is the perfect strain for you. It doesn't take much to get the effects to hit you. It is very smooth and satisfying to take a hit of no matter if it's a joint, blunt, bowl, or ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for bekkah420
Member since 2013
Just tried it for the first time, literally as im writing this. The first two hits were very tasty, heavy berry and almost earthy flavors really stick with you. I find it's a bit of a creeper, it kicked in a little at first, but around 5 minutes later all of my muscles relaxed, relieving some of m...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for Stressfree
Member since 2014
Just smoked this strain, wish I would've bought more since my dispensary is now out. This is a quick hitter, and the moment it hits you nothing but happiness. These buds are not purple like the description states. Left me feeling worry free and energetic for hours, my wife was surprised by how mu...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricHappy
Avatar for Flux
Member since 2012
I have been smoking this for my last 3 purchases. Normally I'm the kind of guy who prefers variety to his meds, but with blue dragon, I don't even feel the need to. It's by far one of my favorite strains ever ! Long lasting, creative, euphoric, happy, awesome high. lasts for quite some time. I love ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyHungryUplifted
Lineage

First strain parent
Blueberry
parent
Second strain parent
Sour Diesel
parent
Strain
Blue Dragon
Strain child
Purple Dragon
child

