Purple Dream is the mild child of Granddaddy Purple and Blue Dream. Featuring a strong sour grape smell and musty taste, this indica strain provides consumers with a relaxing tingly body sensation and has moderate head-heavy effects. It allows patients to function yet acts as a gentle sedative. Purple Dream is great for pain relief or winding down at the end of the day.
Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
