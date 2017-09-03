ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Purple Dream

Purple Dream

Purple Dream is the mild child of Granddaddy Purple and Blue Dream. Featuring a strong sour grape smell and musty taste, this indica strain provides consumers with a relaxing tingly body sensation and has moderate head-heavy effects. It allows patients to function yet acts as a gentle sedative. Purple Dream is great for pain relief or winding down at the end of the day. 

1429 reported effects from 182 people
Relaxed 60%
Happy 57%
Euphoric 41%
Uplifted 38%
Focused 29%
Dry mouth 26%
Dry eyes 16%
Anxious 4%
Dizzy 4%
Paranoid 4%

Anonymous
Member since 2010
Made me really horny best sex I ever had was with purple dream
flipndip187
Member since 2014
Purple Dream Looks: Quick review here.Been getting alot of purps recently. These were round popcorn buds with a deep purple colrating and cheesey yellow hairs. reminded me of a purple-indica dominant blu dream. Smell/Taste: A pungent sour grape aroma dominates leaving little hint of "blue", but the...
TV800
Member since 2014
This bud is an amalgamation of two sure fire strains. Purple dream allows you to feel calm, cool and collected. I would recommend this strain for anyone who wants to have a sense of control yet experience relaxed body sensations. Please don't pass this one by. Best by vapor.
hjointsmoke
Member since 2016
I love this strain for it's very potent, eye heavy relaxing effect that allows me to still get things done for a bit then help me eat and sleep like a baby. Great for chillin with you better half. Sexy strain.
Darksideoftheshroom
Member since 2015
All I can say is that this is awesome. Love Love Love. Quick satifying, yet not too harsh of a high. perfect for on the go. I do suffer from anxiety alot and this seems to help super well. I do get pretty red eyes, but nothing an eyedrop solution could help. Just love it. If you've never tried it I ...
