Purple Eclipse

HybridTHC 22%CBG 1%
Dominant Terpene: Myrcene
Uplifted
Sleepy
Relaxed
CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 3 reviews

Purple Eclipse is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Purple Eclipse - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

Purple Eclipse effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects.

2 people reported 22 effects
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Sleepy
50% of people report feeling sleepy
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
50% of people report feeling hungry
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Dry eyes
50% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dry mouth
50% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Depression
50% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
50% of people say it helps with fatigue
Headaches
50% of people say it helps with headaches
Insomnia
50% of people say it helps with insomnia
Lack of appetite
50% of people say it helps with lack of appetite

Purple Eclipse reviews3

