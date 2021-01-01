Purple Eclipse reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Purple Eclipse.
Purple Eclipse effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
2 people reported 22 effects
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Sleepy
50% of people report feeling sleepy
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
50% of people report feeling hungry
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Dry eyes
50% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dry mouth
50% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Depression
50% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
50% of people say it helps with fatigue
Headaches
50% of people say it helps with headaches
Insomnia
50% of people say it helps with insomnia
Lack of appetite
50% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
