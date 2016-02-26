Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Great high. Smooth hit. Uplifting happy feel type of high. Music comes alive. Jazz was great to listen to. Very relaxed, munchie factor was low, but there. Very focused. Mikee likee!! Will use again indubitably!
Highly recommend this strain for anyone looking for an energetic and smooth buzz all along your face. Closely borders on a pure sativa high with bits of that indica buzz. Would recommend for an early morning smoke.