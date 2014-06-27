ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Cannabinoids

CalmingEnergizing

Purple Gorilla

Purple Gorilla, named for its violet, oversized buds, is an indica-dominant strain that originated in the Bay Area of California. While we can’t be sure of its lineage, it is known for its potency and relief of pain, insomnia, migraines, and muscle spasms. Its aroma is a sweet fusion of grape, cherry, and citrus, which brings even more allure to its purple, trichome-speckled buds. With a short flowering time of 7 to 8 weeks, this medicinal gem produces massive yields.

 

551 reported effects from 74 people
Relaxed 66%
Happy 54%
Euphoric 45%
Uplifted 33%
Sleepy 31%
Dry mouth 33%
Dry eyes 16%
Dizzy 8%
Headache 6%
Paranoid 4%

Avatar for slbutterfly
Member since 2015
In the challenge of great purple primates, Grape Ape is the alpha, with Purple Gorilla runner-up. Not as dense but just as sticky. Tastes of earth and citrus, very diesel / skunk / chem / pungent, no noticeable grape flavor. Good anytime medication for pain, happiness and relaxation.
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for juszczec4president
Member since 2015
This shit sat me down after three hits. It's some of the best weed I've had in recent memory. I mean I couldn't walk for half an hour... ✌️
RelaxedTinglyUplifted
Avatar for HungryWoolf
Member since 2015
This is the very dank. Dark purple and musky/earthy. The first time I enjoyed it, I took giant puffs and it snuck up on me. I was in a twilight state for hours. I felt no pain (I had been in terrible pain before smoking) and I could feel the smile lift my face a little more every so often. This stra...
ArousedEuphoricRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for volcano_tay
Member since 2014
very fruity berry flavor in the volcano. Definitely a killer purple strain with lots of funky flavor and dark hues!
ArousedEuphoricFocusedRelaxedTingly
Avatar for stevesgreen
Member since 2014
This that grade A budd, smells and taste great. Finally got my connect to get this and then copped a half oz of it just had too.
HappyRelaxed
New Strains Alert: Big Bang, Frisian Dew, Green Poison, Jamaican Lion, and Purple Gorilla
