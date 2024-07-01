Purple Mango reviews
Purple Mango strain effects
Purple Mango reviews
O........o
July 1, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
my budtender recommended this one to me. Upon first smell, it has a very sweet aroma. The hits are nice & sweet. I'm used to smoking some skunky bud so this was a nice change. my high started off very heady, but as it progressed, it moved to a tingly body sensation about 15ish mins later. I felt very relaxed, and happy. I had a stressful day at work so this was the perfect kind of high to help wind down my night. def would smoke again!
m........1
September 16, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Tingly
Purple Mango Combination of Purple Truffle and Mango Sundae 25-30 percent THC Uplifted euphoric spaced heavy effects Rarity 8/10 85/15 Indica dominant hybrid Similar to OG Chem Skywalker Cookies Sherb Mints Rainbow Zkittlez and Skunk Number 1 Intensity and duration of effects:10/10 Onset of effects: Not a creeper came out of nowhere. Faded from a few good blinkers! Favorite aspect of the high: Duration, dynamics, and medical benefits. Really good for insomnia and certain types of neurological disorders.
c........0
October 3, 2024
Giggly
Sleepy
purple mango strain has nice sweet aroma when I took my first hit I instantly started to feel more relaxed but it makes you also feel productive .For example a weed to wash the dishes and sweep the house and then go relax. lol you get me