my budtender recommended this one to me. Upon first smell, it has a very sweet aroma. The hits are nice & sweet. I'm used to smoking some skunky bud so this was a nice change. my high started off very heady, but as it progressed, it moved to a tingly body sensation about 15ish mins later. I felt very relaxed, and happy. I had a stressful day at work so this was the perfect kind of high to help wind down my night. def would smoke again!