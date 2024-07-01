stock photo similar to Purple Mango
HybridTHC 20%CBD

Purple Mango

Purple Mango is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Mango Kush and an unknown parent strain. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Purple Mango is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Purple Mango typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Purple Mango’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Purple Mango, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Purple Mango strain effects

Reported by 4 real people like you

Feelings

Creative

Tingly

Uplifted

Purple Mango strain helps with

  • Cramps
    25% of people say it helps with Cramps
  • Depression
    25% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Insomnia
    25% of people say it helps with Insomnia
Purple Mango strain reviews

July 1, 2024
my budtender recommended this one to me. Upon first smell, it has a very sweet aroma. The hits are nice & sweet. I'm used to smoking some skunky bud so this was a nice change. my high started off very heady, but as it progressed, it moved to a tingly body sensation about 15ish mins later. I felt very relaxed, and happy. I had a stressful day at work so this was the perfect kind of high to help wind down my night. def would smoke again!
3 people found this helpful
September 16, 2024
Purple Mango Combination of Purple Truffle and Mango Sundae 25-30 percent THC Uplifted euphoric spaced heavy effects Rarity 8/10 85/15 Indica dominant hybrid Similar to OG Chem Skywalker Cookies Sherb Mints Rainbow Zkittlez and Skunk Number 1 Intensity and duration of effects:10/10 Onset of effects: Not a creeper came out of nowhere. Faded from a few good blinkers! Favorite aspect of the high: Duration, dynamics, and medical benefits. Really good for insomnia and certain types of neurological disorders.
1 person found this helpful
October 3, 2024
purple mango strain has nice sweet aroma when I took my first hit I instantly started to feel more relaxed but it makes you also feel productive .For example a weed to wash the dishes and sweep the house and then go relax. lol you get me
1 person found this helpful
Purple Mango strain genetics

Strain parent
Mgk
Mango Kush
parent
Purple Mango
PM
Purple Mango