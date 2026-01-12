Don’t let the 18% thc label fool you! Sweet grape ooozes throughout every nug leaving the entire house smelling amazing. The mega bright orange hairs on top of the purple also makes this look like somekind of Halloween treat! This is by far one of my favorite indices I’ve ever bought in bulk. I picked up a few OZ’s (; near Vail, CO. I also made edibles as well as dabs. It never once upset.

