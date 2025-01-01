Purple Monster
IndicaTHC 18.5%CBD —
Purple Monster
Indica
Purple Monster potency is higher THC than average.
Purple Monster is an indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Pine Tar Kush and Purple Rhino. Purple Monster is 18.5% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Hazeman Seeds, the average price of Purple Monster typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Purple Monster’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Purple Monster, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
