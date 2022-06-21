I couldn’t find much info on Purple Octane as it is apparently a new strain. I picked up some of this indica from my favorite local dispensary, and am sure glad I did! This strain is 🔥🔥🔥 I smoke a couple pipes of this gem and I’m off to lala land. Stress of the day melts away, and after having a little snack it’s nighty night for me. Awesome new strain, hope it stays around my area 🤞as it’s definitely a new go to.