Purple Octane
Purple Octane is a marijuana strain from top breeder turned licensed grower Seed Junky Genetics. Seed Junky drilled down into the purple and the gas in the GSC/Gelato family. Purple Octane is a cross of (Biscotti x Sherb BX1) x (Jealousy F2). It's got a deep purple look, intense grape fuel aroma and maximum-THC indica hybrid effects.
Purple Octane strain reviews58
z........a
June 21, 2022
Happy
Relaxed
s........4
September 6, 2022
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
d........2
August 9, 2022
Creative
Relaxed