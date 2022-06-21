Indica

Purple Octane

Purple Octane is a marijuana strain from top breeder turned licensed grower Seed Junky Genetics. Seed Junky drilled down into the purple and the gas in the GSC/Gelato family. Purple Octane is a cross of (Biscotti x Sherb BX1) x (Jealousy F2). It's got a deep purple look, intense grape fuel aroma and maximum-THC indica hybrid effects.

Purple Octane strain effects

Reported by 58 real people like you

Feelings

Sleepy

Relaxed

Tingly

Purple Octane strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    40% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Pain
    26% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Stress
    26% of people say it helps with Stress
Purple Octane strain reviews

June 21, 2022
I couldn’t find much info on Purple Octane as it is apparently a new strain. I picked up some of this indica from my favorite local dispensary, and am sure glad I did! This strain is 🔥🔥🔥 I smoke a couple pipes of this gem and I’m off to lala land. Stress of the day melts away, and after having a little snack it’s nighty night for me. Awesome new strain, hope it stays around my area 🤞as it’s definitely a new go to.
55 people found this helpful
September 6, 2022
Let me just say I usually don't come on here and leave reviews but oh man this strain is a heavy hitter. The smell of just opening the jar had me apologizing to my roommates 🤣. Extreamly disrespectful smell. Annnnnd now I'm going to bed ✌️
48 people found this helpful
August 9, 2022
The taste is so good but the buzz is amazing. If you get a chance to get this delicious bud you won’t be disappointed! 420.
26 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight

Purple Octane strain genetics