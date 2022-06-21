Purple Octane reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Purple Octane.
Purple Octane strain effects
Purple Octane reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
z........a
June 21, 2022
Happy
Relaxed
I couldn’t find much info on Purple Octane as it is apparently a new strain. I picked up some of this indica from my favorite local dispensary, and am sure glad I did! This strain is 🔥🔥🔥 I smoke a couple pipes of this gem and I’m off to lala land. Stress of the day melts away, and after having a little snack it’s nighty night for me. Awesome new strain, hope it stays around my area 🤞as it’s definitely a new go to.
s........4
September 6, 2022
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
Let me just say I usually don't come on here and leave reviews but oh man this strain is a heavy hitter. The smell of just opening the jar had me apologizing to my roommates 🤣. Extreamly disrespectful smell. Annnnnd now I'm going to bed ✌️
d........2
August 9, 2022
Creative
Relaxed
The taste is so good but the buzz is amazing. If you get a chance to get this delicious bud you won’t be disappointed! 420.
o........p
February 18, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
This strain has easily become my husband and it’s favorite strain. my husband says, its an instant high. it makes him feel “supper chill and like supper relaxed. this is a really good one” I too really love this strain, it is instant. Like someone else said, it truly did take away allll of the days stress. I’ve tried other strains that were supposed to do that but didn’t, this one did. the first one to ever 100% take away all the stress. just pure joy & happiness & jokes & quality time with my husband. 10/10 100% recommend
j........7
March 14, 2023
Creative
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
I graduated HS and went to college in SoCal in the early 00’s when ANYTHING purple was like gold…but, after years, I admit to getting pretty burnt out on the purple strains. Now, many years later, I’m a local Budtender AND a medical patient so I see/smoke a ton of different strains. I came by this strain at one of the other shops in town and after learning the genetics, I immediately decided to check it out… 🔥🫠🔥🫠🤯🏆💯! That’s about the sum of it lol. The bag appeal is pretty impressive, with nice big nugs that are a multicolored mix of various shades of green and purple. The trichomes are thick and glisten nicely under direct light. The smoke starts creamy with a bit of spice, followed by some ⛽️⛽️ towards the end. The effects are definitely Indica leaning, with a great calming body high that lends just the right combo of relaxation, creativity, and focus that ultimately make this strain different and familiar at the same time. Five Stars. Stay Lifted!
a........i
August 30, 2023
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
This is about Cresco's new strain Purple Octane. 2023.... I am loving this strain, great lineage and these effects are worth calling the better quality in PA med program. Very calming and giggly. a lil tingles. Could sleep if I layed down and closed my eyes, but awake I am feeling awesome. I would compare the effects to a red wine! :) Experienced smoker of 19 years, with a tolerance.
r........s
January 28, 2024
Aroused
Euphoric
I hear this is newer on the market. The location where I purchased this at was selling out of this not only because of it's effects but the price point is pretty amazing for the quality of this flower! This is such a smooth hitting strain! Indica dominant for sure very relaxing yet still enough to focus on task and chores without the normal aches an pains I do get. I smoke for more medicinal purposes and I find that this strain helps with body aches and anxiety. I do not smoke during the day unless I am off of work so this strain can either force you into the most blissful sleep or you will be hyper-focused on whatever task on hand (In my opinion I love to smoke and accomplish all the heavy duty deep cleaning chores). If you dabble into sativa's and desire a more "Awake" feeling you may not completely accomplish that with this strain.Either way this is an amazing Indica! Must add: when smoking with others you can still maintain great social relaxed interactions.If you can get your hands on this purchase it! It is so worth it! If you struggle with massive depressive disorder,Anxiety,PTSD,Body aches from various conditions,If your stress levels are at MAXIMUM capacity and nothing has helped to calm you down....Get this! I was having heart palpitations from high stress and constant Panic attacks. Definitely great to calm all of those conditions!
c........z
October 24, 2023
Giggly
Relaxed
After a crappy couple of days I smoked this and got to laughing and carrying on with friends and forgot all about everything but the moment I was in. Great for stress and anxiety and getting your mind off shit.