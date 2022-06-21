I hear this is newer on the market. The location where I purchased this at was selling out of this not only because of it's effects but the price point is pretty amazing for the quality of this flower! This is such a smooth hitting strain! Indica dominant for sure very relaxing yet still enough to focus on task and chores without the normal aches an pains I do get. I smoke for more medicinal purposes and I find that this strain helps with body aches and anxiety. I do not smoke during the day unless I am off of work so this strain can either force you into the most blissful sleep or you will be hyper-focused on whatever task on hand (In my opinion I love to smoke and accomplish all the heavy duty deep cleaning chores). If you dabble into sativa's and desire a more "Awake" feeling you may not completely accomplish that with this strain.Either way this is an amazing Indica! Must add: when smoking with others you can still maintain great social relaxed interactions.If you can get your hands on this purchase it! It is so worth it! If you struggle with massive depressive disorder,Anxiety,PTSD,Body aches from various conditions,If your stress levels are at MAXIMUM capacity and nothing has helped to calm you down....Get this! I was having heart palpitations from high stress and constant Panic attacks. Definitely great to calm all of those conditions!