I've been hitting a bong since 1970. I have never, ever run across a strain like this! Yes, it does exist and I'm smoking on it today! I managed to grab some of this a couple of weeks ago. It's such a deep purple, it's almost black. It's not harsh at all. One of the things that caught me off guard was the taste. I expected some heavy grape or maybe some blueberry flavor.. nothing!! A friend and I agree that the taste is really rather unremarkable! Second, I've been experiencing different effects every time I smoke it. We're limited to picking 4. I had difficulty doing that because it's different every time! This flower truly belongs attached to the Stranger Things show.. it's the strangest and most unusual flower I've ever had. I definitely would pick this up again. I have a feeling it's going to be hard to find.

