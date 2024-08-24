Purple Palm Tree Delight reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Purple Palm Tree Delight.
Purple Palm Tree Delight strain effects
Reported by 23 real people like you
Purple Palm Tree Delight strain helps with
- 26% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 13% of people say it helps with Depression
- 13% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
s........3
August 24, 2024
Energetic
Giggly
Uplifted
Ok I tried this just a few minutes ago and I gotta tell ya after I thought people were in gilly suits up in trees, which ultimately led to a 10 min debate if a war was about to break out so panic kicked in and I swore I heard helicopters flying above me..... but wouldn't ya know there's not one in sight, this is by far the best strain I've smoked and I've smoked many!! I don't feel tired I feel great yet I still zone out deep in thought here and there lol. The buzz is still going after 3 hrs of writing this paragraph lmao 🤣 you GTA try this one It won't disappoint ..blue zittles whoop???
t........v
June 18, 2025
smoked this strain, even the upside down couldn’t give you this feeling. 10/10
r........m
July 8, 2022
Creative
Euphoric
Talkative
Tingly
Love that Leafly has given us what we need, *more* details on Purple Palm Tree Delight. Such a fan of the show and think this is so cool to see!! Wish I could experience this strain, I guess I'll just have to try all the other Purple variants suggested!
A........e
July 25, 2022
Euphoric
Giggly
Relaxed
Tingly
This weed smoked me
b........2
October 2, 2022
Focused
Happy
Talkative
Uplifted
I've been hitting a bong since 1970. I have never, ever run across a strain like this! Yes, it does exist and I'm smoking on it today! I managed to grab some of this a couple of weeks ago. It's such a deep purple, it's almost black. It's not harsh at all. One of the things that caught me off guard was the taste. I expected some heavy grape or maybe some blueberry flavor.. nothing!! A friend and I agree that the taste is really rather unremarkable! Second, I've been experiencing different effects every time I smoke it. We're limited to picking 4. I had difficulty doing that because it's different every time! This flower truly belongs attached to the Stranger Things show.. it's the strangest and most unusual flower I've ever had. I definitely would pick this up again. I have a feeling it's going to be hard to find.
B........a
July 9, 2022
Talkative
Tingly
Uplifted
Smoked just one joint… Forgot my name, whipped with my hand instead of toilet paper, and put my phone in the freezer. Want an unforgettable but yet forgettable night? This is the strain for you.
B........t
September 18, 2022
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
Thank you Treedom for making this strain a reality! I absolutely love it, super euphoric and giggly. Amazing mood lifter perfect for chillin’ and enjoying life.
m........1
July 13, 2022
Aroused
Creative
Giggly
Happy
Solfire gardens have just released purple palm tree delight seeds. The lineage is there banana runtz hit with their mindflayer strain ( double tap x why u gelly) reversal. These are feminized seeds and were a special pack in the mindflayer box set that was released 7/10/22. I'll have to get a pack and grow them out and leave a real review. But you will start seeing that strain around in 4 to 6 months from the release day.