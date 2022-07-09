Purple Palm Tree Delight is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain that likely originates from some type of exotic purple (possibly a Purple Haze cross) brought in from British Columbia to the US. The strain’s roots can be traced back to the Soviet occupation of Afghanistan.





In the late 1970s, the Soviet Union experimented with high-THC cannabis extracts for their own “MK Ultra”-type program, but subsequently abandoned the efforts, much like Americans did with the US strain G-13. This high-grade, high-THC, indica-hybrid cultivar escaped from a Russian research lab and made its way to Canada via seeds carried by a defector. Later, the CIA surreptitiously sold what became Purple Palm Tree Delight cannabis as part of a domestic, anti-communist operation. Underground retail networks in the US in the ‘80s gave the cultivar a variety of colorful names—Canadian P, B.C.P, “the P”—but the moniker "Purple Palm Tree Delight" proved the most catchy when it appeared in the titular rap song by Run DMC, for which the group went triple-platinum.





Purple Palm Tree Delight results in full body and mind relaxation, an experience you truly must try before you deny. Medical marijuana patients choose Purple Palm Tree Delight to help relieve symptoms associated with running up that road, running up that hill, running from a Demogorgon, or managing the kind of PTSD only the Upside Down can create. Pick up some Purple Palm Tree Delight weed for those nights where you’re settling in on the couch to binge-watch your favorite ‘80s-set supernatural drama while polishing off some pineapple pizza.





(A note from Leafly: No, this strain does not actually exist yet, but if you want to pick up something similar that doesn't require time travel and a bowl cut, we recommend Granddaddy Purple, Sunset Sherbet, Purple Punch, Forbidden Fruit, or Grape Ape. Or browse our collection of over 6,000 strains to discover a new strain or Eleven to buy near you.)