Structurally it's very sativa like with long, thinner but still dense buds. It's flavor is very sweet and unlike any other strain I've tried. Honey like is the closest flavor I could put it at. Effects wise it doesn't hit the same notes as other sativa dominant hybrids but rather behaves like an ind...
I smoked a bowl... walked up stairs said “this was shit weed”... walked down stairs to get a drink and opened the fridge and it kicked... creeper weed... The phenotype doesn’t always make it purple so growers beware... but the paralysis part lives up to its name... high af for an hr or 2 and then ...
One hit: chillin, just watching tv
Two hits: am I high yet? Can't tell..
Three hits: can't feel my body
Four: see you in the morning!
The reason this isn't a 5 star high for me is that it makes me do - or not do - things that Make my life harder, like not brush my teeth, sleep with lights on, go to...