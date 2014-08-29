ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Purple Paralysis
  4. Reviews

Purple Paralysis reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Purple Paralysis.

Reviews

32

Avatar for AbdulShakur
Member since 2018
One of the best stains EVER!! Grew this stain... I Loved the way it veged... The plants flowers fast aF when.. when u veg for at least a month.. SUPER STRONG SEDATIVE!!! Will put you on your BUM!!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyHungryRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for michael.smith.562343
Member since 2014
Structurally it's very sativa like with long, thinner but still dense buds. It's flavor is very sweet and unlike any other strain I've tried. Honey like is the closest flavor I could put it at. Effects wise it doesn't hit the same notes as other sativa dominant hybrids but rather behaves like an ind...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for grmxreapr
Member since 2017
I smoked a bowl... walked up stairs said “this was shit weed”... walked down stairs to get a drink and opened the fridge and it kicked... creeper weed... The phenotype doesn’t always make it purple so growers beware... but the paralysis part lives up to its name... high af for an hr or 2 and then ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for nikkidmb
Member since 2016
One hit: chillin, just watching tv Two hits: am I high yet? Can't tell.. Three hits: can't feel my body Four: see you in the morning! The reason this isn't a 5 star high for me is that it makes me do - or not do - things that Make my life harder, like not brush my teeth, sleep with lights on, go to...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Sleepy
write a review

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Purple ParalysisUser uploaded image of Purple ParalysisUser uploaded image of Purple ParalysisUser uploaded image of Purple ParalysisUser uploaded image of Purple ParalysisUser uploaded image of Purple ParalysisUser uploaded image of Purple Paralysis
more
photos
Avatar for 1msh8er
Member since 2017
Just tried this for the first time, and I think it is amazing! The medical effects are outstanding, right along with the taste and aroma! Putting this one on favorites list
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for mizz2079
Member since 2016
Do not smoke this if you have anything to do.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Anglicize
Member since 2016
Pretty Smooth Smoke, Fruity Aromas..Wore Off A Little Too Quick. Would Highly Recommend To Smoke This On A Day That You Feel Very Lazy/Tired! 4.5/5
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricRelaxedTingly