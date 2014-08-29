ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Purple Paralysis, bred by Cream of the Crop, is a sativa-dominant hybrid with potently energizing effects and a hashy lavender aroma. Its genetics are a cross between Power Plant and Lavender, and this strain also goes by the name "Jellyfish Bud."

Avatar for nikkidmb
Member since 2016
One hit: chillin, just watching tv Two hits: am I high yet? Can't tell.. Three hits: can't feel my body Four: see you in the morning! The reason this isn't a 5 star high for me is that it makes me do - or not do - things that Make my life harder, like not brush my teeth, sleep with lights on, go to...
Sleepy
Avatar for tokerjoker420
Member since 2014
Great fast acting sativa like hybrid my mind was numb and my body was relaxe..definitely gives you couch lock.. A- rating unless you like being sleepy then it's an A+
EuphoricHungryRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for mizz2079
Member since 2016
Do not smoke this if you have anything to do.
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for dank419
Member since 2015
Loved it. Very loud smell great taste n definitely feelin good
EuphoricHappyRelaxedTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for Alwaysblue9
Member since 2015
Beautiful buds with dark and light greens and dripping with crystals. I love this strain and the taste is excellent. You too will love this one!!! I promise!
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxed
First strain parent
Power Plant
Second strain parent
Lavender
hybrid
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

