Purple Paralysis, bred by Cream of the Crop, is a sativa-dominant hybrid with potently energizing effects and a hashy lavender aroma. Its genetics are a cross between Power Plant and Lavender, and this strain also goes by the name "Jellyfish Bud."
Purple Paralysis
Show all
write a review
Member since 2016
Member since 2014
Member since 2016
Member since 2015
Member since 2015
search by similar
Purple Paralysis
hybrid
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12
Show all