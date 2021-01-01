Purple Pineapple Express reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Purple Pineapple Express.
Purple Pineapple Express effects
13 people reported 39 effects
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
30% of people report feeling hungry
Happy
30% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
23% of people report feeling sleepy
Euphoric
23% of people report feeling euphoric
Headache
15% of people say it helps with headache
Dizzy
7% of people say it helps with dizzy
Dry eyes
7% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dry mouth
7% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Depression
15% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
15% of people say it helps with anxiety
Lack of appetite
7% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Nausea
7% of people say it helps with nausea
Pain
7% of people say it helps with pain
