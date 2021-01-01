Loading…

Purple Pineapple Express

Hybrid
Picture of Purple Pineapple Express
stock photo similar to purple pineapple express
THC 20%CBD Pinene
calmingenergizing
not at allvery high
flavor & aroma
ammonia
top effect
relaxed

Purple Pineapple Express is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Purple Pineapple Express - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

Purple Pineapple Express effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
13 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
30% of people report feeling hungry
Happy
30% of people report feeling happy
Headache
15% of people say it helps with headache
Dizzy
7% of people say it helps with dizzy
Dry eyes
7% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Depression
15% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
15% of people say it helps with anxiety
Lack of appetite
7% of people say it helps with lack of appetite

Purple Pineapple Express reported flavors

Reported by real people like you
3 people told us about flavors:
Ammonia
7% of people taste the flavor ammonia
Chemical
7% of people taste the flavor chemical
Coffee
7% of people taste the flavor coffee

Purple Pineapple Express reviews15

write a review
Strain spotlight

