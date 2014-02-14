ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Purple Princess
  • Leafly flower of Purple Princess

Hybrid

Purple Princess

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 78 reviews

Purple Princess

Purple Princess is not the girl from your average fairy tale. Thought to be the daughter of Cinderella 99 and Ice Princess, this hybrid has a habit of creeping up on you. Fruity and skunky, Purple Princess produces a medium-level effect. While it won’t leave you stuck on the couch, you will feel medicated. Purple Princess is characterized by dense, small, purple buds and typically flowers around 5-6 weeks.

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

381 reported effects from 52 people
Euphoric 55%
Relaxed 48%
Uplifted 48%
Happy 42%
Creative 34%

Reviews

78

Show all

Avatar for DevyantByson
Member since 2013
really nice head high, noticed a little cough so I broke it up and noticed that was a better idea. this girl has allot of branches tucked in her, not a terrible pain though because it's easier to decipher flower because of her dark purple color. the feeling i instantly have after smoking it is it m...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for Sapphyy
Member since 2013
Definitely a creeper. The first 10 minutes or so your mildly high and enjoying it than BAM! Your straight retarded! Great smelling, looking, and tasting bud. For $10 a gram I was super pleased! I would say it's medicinally good for Stress and Depression!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricUplifted
Avatar for ErosKing
Member since 2013
Yep..It's a Creeper. For me it started in my head,and slowly crept down into my body. I felt really good for about an hour n half,then I started to feel it moving downward. After a another hour or so.. (I don't remember) I got really tired, and went to bed.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyHungry
Avatar for damons02
Member since 2014
I hit it real before playing basketball with my friends and it was the best high i ever experienced I zoned out the entire basketball game lol P.S my eyes were REALLY REALLY red!!!!!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedGigglyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for ragezoul
Member since 2013
Great strain, smooth, very effective. you get a nice head high, then body. The best abut this is that you won't feel fucked up after the comedown
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticGigglyHappyRelaxedTalkative
more
reviews
write a review

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Purple PrincessUser uploaded image of Purple PrincessUser uploaded image of Purple PrincessUser uploaded image of Purple PrincessUser uploaded image of Purple PrincessUser uploaded image of Purple PrincessUser uploaded image of Purple Princess
more
photos
11 Arousing Strains to Help You Celebrate Valentine’s Day Right
11 Arousing Strains to Help You Celebrate Valentine’s Day Right