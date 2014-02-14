Purple Princess is not the girl from your average fairy tale. Thought to be the daughter of Cinderella 99 and Ice Princess, this hybrid has a habit of creeping up on you. Fruity and skunky, Purple Princess produces a medium-level effect. While it won’t leave you stuck on the couch, you will feel medicated. Purple Princess is characterized by dense, small, purple buds and typically flowers around 5-6 weeks.
Effects
- Feelings