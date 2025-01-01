Purple Punch OG XL Auto is an indica-dominant cannabis strain bred by Sweet Seeds from a genetic cross of a Purple Punch OG clone x Killer Kush Auto. This is a stocky but sturdy plant that expresses the pretty purple buds of its GDP heritage that ooze with resin. Purple Punch OG XL Auto offers the spicy forest aroma of OK Kush mixed with lemon and a slight sweetness. Consumers and medical patients looking for relaxation and pain relief may enjoy Purple Punch OG XL Auto. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Purple Punch OG XL Auto, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.