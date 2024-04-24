Got this batch from Canada. Very dense small to mid sized nugs. All buds are dark purple and absolutely coated in trichomes. Smell is very dark sweet grapey and a little bit spicy. Taste is more on the spicy OG side. You can litterally feel the taste inside your mouth after exhaling. High starts with a happy calming/relaxing sensation and morphs into a tingly body buzz which isnt too overwhelming in my opinion. Mood is quite happy but it doesnt leave you euphoric to the moon. Recommendable for relaxing indoors, gaming, eating, or simple outdoor activities like chilling in a garden chair and drinkin a cool beer with friends Only downside: not the most terpy strain I had.