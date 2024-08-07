Purple Push Pop reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Purple Push Pop.
Purple Push Pop strain effects
Purple Push Pop strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Pain
- 16% of people say it helps with Depression
- 16% of people say it helps with Anxiety
W........9
August 7, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Been waiting to see this one pop up on here, this is one of the best tasting strains candy terp wise imo! Super smooth purple berry ice cream flavors, great hybrid!
e........y
November 4, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Dry eyes
I like this one. Hits more like a sativa-dominant strain to me. Getting some dry eye and cotton mouth, but not too bad. Chill buzz, but no couch lock. Not necessarily energetic, but doing something nice like cooking or playing a game with friends would still be very doable. Wouldn't say it makes me feel social, but definitely not agitated or anxious. Having a conversation about music would be easy with this one. Solid stuff.
m........3
October 7, 2024
Happy
Hungry
Sleepy
Smooth high that lives up to the indica title. This will not only couch fuck you but give you a good 2 hour nap after. Also for those watching weight or on diet, Beware, you will want to eat your fridge the order some food after. Good Toke 👍
a........4
November 18, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
I got my 3.5 from bay smokes and I loved it, really dense purple buds with hues or dark green with orange hairs absolutely panoramic views lol almost like describing a beautiful rain forest!
g........9
September 30, 2024
Aroused
Dry mouth
this flower was actually trash the smell was real faint and the taste was awful if it’s not pushpop sealed then it’s really not worth it it’s very harsh got me thinking it was fake weed i hate the mids they are selling in nyc now bring back the sour
m........1
October 27, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Pretty good strain. Buds very purple bud. Candy sugary sticky trichomes. Was getting a lot of peppery,vanilla ,berry notes, Definitely a good strain to try out if you are Recreational. Not too sure about the medicinal parts but very tasty strain.