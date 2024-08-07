stock photo similar to Purple Push Pop
Purple Push Pop
Purple Push Pop is an indica-dominant weed strain bred by Seed Junky Genetics from a genetic cross of (Ice Cream Cake x Sunset Sherb Bx1) x Jealousy F2. This strain packs the Cookies terps to the max, with creamy vanilla, soft citrus, and a savory kushy kick. Purple Push Pop has glorious violet buds and thick, opaque trichomes. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Purple Push Pop, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Purple Push Pop strain effects
Purple Push Pop strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Pain
- 16% of people say it helps with Depression
- 16% of people say it helps with Anxiety
Purple Push Pop strain reviews6
W........9
August 7, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
e........y
November 4, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Dry eyes
m........3
October 7, 2024
Happy
Hungry
Sleepy