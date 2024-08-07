stock photo similar to Purple Push Pop
Indica

Purple Push Pop

Purple Push Pop is an indica-dominant weed strain bred by Seed Junky Genetics from a genetic cross of (Ice Cream Cake x Sunset Sherb Bx1) x Jealousy F2. This strain packs the Cookies terps to the max, with creamy vanilla, soft citrus, and a savory kushy kick. Purple Push Pop has glorious violet buds and thick, opaque trichomes. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Purple Push Pop, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Purple Push Pop strain effects

Feelings

Euphoric

Happy

Creative

Purple Push Pop strain helps with

  • Pain
  • Depression
  • Anxiety
Purple Push Pop strain reviews6

August 7, 2024
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Been waiting to see this one pop up on here, this is one of the best tasting strains candy terp wise imo! Super smooth purple berry ice cream flavors, great hybrid!
November 4, 2024
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Loading...Dry eyes
I like this one. Hits more like a sativa-dominant strain to me. Getting some dry eye and cotton mouth, but not too bad. Chill buzz, but no couch lock. Not necessarily energetic, but doing something nice like cooking or playing a game with friends would still be very doable. Wouldn't say it makes me feel social, but definitely not agitated or anxious. Having a conversation about music would be easy with this one. Solid stuff.
October 7, 2024
Loading...Happy
Loading...Hungry
Loading...Sleepy
Smooth high that lives up to the indica title. This will not only couch fuck you but give you a good 2 hour nap after. Also for those watching weight or on diet, Beware, you will want to eat your fridge the order some food after. Good Toke 👍
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight

Purple Push Pop strain genetics