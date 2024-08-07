I like this one. Hits more like a sativa-dominant strain to me. Getting some dry eye and cotton mouth, but not too bad. Chill buzz, but no couch lock. Not necessarily energetic, but doing something nice like cooking or playing a game with friends would still be very doable. Wouldn't say it makes me feel social, but definitely not agitated or anxious. Having a conversation about music would be easy with this one. Solid stuff.