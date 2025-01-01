Purple Star Killer
IndicaTHC 24%CBD —
Purple Star Killer
PSK
Indica
Purple Star Killer potency is higher THC than average.
Purple Star Killer is an indica-dominant weed strain made from a genetic cross of Purple Kush x Star Killer. This strain is grape-forward, with Purple Kush’s signature stony and pain-zapping effects. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Purple Star Killer, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
