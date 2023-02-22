stock photo similar to Purple Strawberries
Purple Strawberries
Purple Strawberries is an indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Purple Kush and Strawberry Kush. Purple Strawberries is 20% THC, making it a great choice for experienced consumers. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Purple Strawberries, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Purple StrawberriesOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Purple Strawberries products near you
Similar to Purple Strawberries near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Read all reviews