Indica

Purple Strawberries

  • Purple Strawberries effects are mostly calming.

Purple Strawberries is an indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Purple Kush and Strawberry Kush. Purple Strawberries is 20% THC, making it a great choice for experienced consumers. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Purple Strawberries, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.   



Purple Strawberries strain effects

Feelings

Happy

Euphoric

Relaxed

Purple Strawberries strain reviews1

February 22, 2023
this is a really nice strain. I am all about flavor and this strain is yummy. put it in my volcano and really enjoyed the earthy, berry flavor. it is a gassy smelling strain for sure, very pungent. Really nice high that also came with this one and it hit pretty quickly.
