ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Purple Tangie
  4. Reviews

Purple Tangie reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Purple Tangie.

Reviews

47

Avatar for sabbrinashyann
Member since 2019
It’s by far one of my favorite stativas!!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappy
Avatar for Karabelle
Member since 2019
THIS STRAIN GAVE ME AMBITION!! This is my new favorite, I smoked it in the morning and I didn’t even need coffee. I had a great, healthy energy! Honestly, I don’t know if I have ever felt better! A very happy, energetic, non anxiety high!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for talibov
Member since 2019
These citrus flavored purple buds are absolutely amazing.The lime &amp; lemon scented beauty has trichromes all over it's purple rooted body mixed in with green and orange hairs. These mid-sized buds carry loads of cannabis terpenes which makes them perfect for kief collecting. This strain is highly...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for Pullenclouds0420
Member since 2019
smells like sex and candy.smooth, fruity, sweet taste. warm and fuzzy all over. suddenly feel the need to invite all my friends over and talk about deep meaningful topics or play vintage nintendo. it is 108 degrees where i am sitting and i aint even mad about it. thanks purple tang
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedTalkativeTinglyUplifted
write a review

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Purple TangieUser uploaded image of Purple TangieUser uploaded image of Purple TangieUser uploaded image of Purple TangieUser uploaded image of Purple TangieUser uploaded image of Purple TangieUser uploaded image of Purple Tangie
more
photos
Avatar for cranes
Member since 2019
Have completely changed my mind about Purple Tangie. Not sure what I was talking about earlier. Purple Tangie makes me feel happy. If I'm feeling lost or irrationally down or blue, I smoke some purple tangie and my mood improves entirely. I made a song about it at one point. (It goes along with "Bac...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyUplifted
Avatar for Doublemmj
Member since 2019
This strain was amazing this is the first time I had a sativa bearing strain that would look so similar to it's indica side the purple punch I am proud of the way they developed tangie and puple punch together because of this amazing flower I am fully engaged energized euphoria surged thru a tinglin...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedRelaxedTingly
Avatar for OhThatDiego
Member since 2019
Nice high, it hits very smooth but I don’t really enjoy the flavour. Kinda get an egg taste to it?
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Shnoke
Member since 2018
It may be said that my experience with this particular strain was only with a single pre roll. This strain has a flavor profile very close to it’s very name. A gentle stream of citrus stimulates the palate. The aroma is warm and enveloping. Given some time, a sticky residue will begin to coat your ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed