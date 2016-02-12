Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
THIS STRAIN GAVE ME AMBITION!! This is my new favorite, I smoked it in the morning and I didn’t even need coffee. I had a great, healthy energy! Honestly, I don’t know if I have ever felt better! A very happy, energetic, non anxiety high!
These citrus flavored purple buds are absolutely amazing.The lime & lemon scented beauty has trichromes all over it's purple rooted body mixed in with green and orange hairs. These mid-sized buds carry loads of cannabis terpenes which makes them perfect for kief collecting. This strain is highly...
smells like sex and candy.smooth, fruity, sweet taste. warm and fuzzy all over. suddenly feel the need to invite all my friends over and talk about deep meaningful topics or play vintage nintendo. it is 108 degrees where i am sitting and i aint even mad about it. thanks purple tang
Have completely changed my mind about Purple Tangie. Not sure what I was talking about earlier. Purple Tangie makes me feel happy. If I'm feeling lost or irrationally down or blue, I smoke some purple tangie and my mood improves entirely. I made a song about it at one point. (It goes along with "Bac...
This strain was amazing this is the first time I had a sativa bearing strain that would look so similar to it's indica side the purple punch I am proud of the way they developed tangie and puple punch together because of this amazing flower I am fully engaged energized euphoria surged thru a tinglin...
It may be said that my experience with this particular strain was only with a single pre roll.
This strain has a flavor profile very close to it’s very name. A gentle stream of citrus stimulates the palate. The aroma is warm and enveloping. Given some time, a sticky residue will begin to coat your ...