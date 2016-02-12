ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
A spin on the citrus-loaded Tangie sativa, Purple Tangie is a flavorful strain that invigorates the spirit with uplifting euphoria. In a show of its quality, Purple Tangie took 1st place in the “Best Medical Sativa Concentrate” category at the 2016 High Times Cannabis Cup in Los Angeles. You may find that Purple Tangie offers an energetic kick to your social skills, but this strain can certainly be enjoyed in isolation, especially when you’re occupied by creative projects.

panda90
Member since 2016
Makes you feel productive and energetic without anxiety and paranoia which is nice. (I already have an anxiety disorder, so I would highly recommend this strain to anyone else struggling with anxiety, in general too) :)
Focused Happy Relaxed
BaronOfBud
Member since 2015
aka Blood Orange Tangie, packs a sativa punch loaded with sweet purpley lavender terps
Euphoric Happy Relaxed
Nighshade586
Member since 2016
After taking WAY too big of a hit of this and sleeping like a baby that night, I woke up feeling refreshed, uncluttered and pretty damn good, overall. I felt good enough to sweep and mop my whole place, which was awesome.
Creative Energetic Focused Happy Tingly
betterthanbooze
Member since 2015
Very unique tangy flavor and appearance. The taste is almost perfumed, buds are not too dense and gorgeous purple mixed with orange and green hairs. Glistening trichomes. Positively sativa style buzz. Medium strength, very creative and up. I haven't seen or tasted anything quite like it in a while-...
Creative Energetic
Jaxgrowscannabis
Member since 2016
Amazing Terp profile, and best day time smoke around. Very awaking, and motivating, can be a little Speedy. Always have a True purple color. 🔥💜👍👌 one of a kind Cannabis, a must try.
Creative Energetic Euphoric Focused Giggly
Lineage

Strain parent
Tangie
parent
Strain
Purple Tangie

