Purple Zkittlez reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Purple Zkittlez.

Avatar for breadmakesyoufat
Member since 2017
I enjoyed it. Straight away you can see the dark purple shades running deep throughout the buds. The smell and taste is undeniably fruity, a real nice grape flavor. A great high that left me feeling stress free, and chill.
HappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for bassbearkush
Member since 2017
Amazingggg! 10/10 for taste and potency. Gives you a warm buzz that lasts, good for the daily toker who has higher tolerance levels. Big thick buds covered in crystals. Easily one of my favourite strains!
CreativeHappyHungryRelaxed
