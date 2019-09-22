ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.7 3 reviews

Purple Zkittlez

Purple Zkittlez

Purple Zkittlez by Ethos Genetics is a cross of Purple Punch and Zkittlez that offers a rich flavor alongside a potent high. With beautiful purple hues, the trichomes stand out, producing a grape-forward, fruity array of deliciousness. If you are a fan of old school purps, this is a great new strain to fall in love with.

Reviews

3

Lineage

First strain parent
Zkittlez
parent
Second strain parent
Purple Punch
parent
Strain
Purple Zkittlez

