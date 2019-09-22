Purple Zkittlez by Ethos Genetics is a cross of Purple Punch and Zkittlez that offers a rich flavor alongside a potent high. With beautiful purple hues, the trichomes stand out, producing a grape-forward, fruity array of deliciousness. If you are a fan of old school purps, this is a great new strain to fall in love with.
Reviews
3
Find Purple Zkittlez nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Purple Zkittlez nearby.
Lineage
Products with Purple Zkittlez
Hang tight. We're looking for Purple Zkittlez nearby.