ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Purps OG
  • Leafly flower of Purps OG

Hybrid

Purps OG

Purps OG

An evolution of Mendo Purps by Anesia Seeds, Purps OG crosses the celebrated strain with a male Ghost OG. Purps OG puts out beautiful, dense, purple and red buds. As for terpenes, the strain puts out a blend of caramel, coffee, and candy, making for a unique and surprisingly non-fruity purps cultivar. Once consumed, get ready to drop into deep physical relaxation while your mind jets off in euphoric bliss.

Reviews

No Reviews

No reviews yet.
write a review