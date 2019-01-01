Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
An evolution of Mendo Purps by Anesia Seeds, Purps OG crosses the celebrated strain with a male Ghost OG. Purps OG puts out beautiful, dense, purple and red buds. As for terpenes, the strain puts out a blend of caramel, coffee, and candy, making for a unique and surprisingly non-fruity purps cultivar. Once consumed, get ready to drop into deep physical relaxation while your mind jets off in euphoric bliss.